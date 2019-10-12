Arizona State football vs. Washington State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Khaylan Kearse-Thomas #20 and Tyler Johnson #41 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrate after a missed field goal by the Michigan State Spartans in the first half of the game at Spartan Stadium on September 14, 2019 in East Lansing,…

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State is averaging 22.8 points per game but might need to pick up the pace for Saturday's potential shootout against visiting Washington State. The 24th-ranked Sun Devils could use a breakout performance from freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been as good as advertised in his first five games.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona State -1

Daniels and the Sun Devils are facing a Washington State team looking to get untracked after allowing 105 points in back-to-back losses to UCLA and Utah. Defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigned after the Cougars allowed 841 yards and seven touchdowns through the air in the last two games - including 526 total yards in a 38-13 loss to the Utes. Washington State's defensive woes have placed a greater burden on the offense, which is averaging 44.8 points per game behind senior quarterback Anthony Gordon, who leads the country in passing yards (2,146) and ranks second in passing touchdowns (22). Gordon will need another strong outing against an Arizona State squad that bounced back from a 34-31 loss to Colorado with a 24-17 win over California.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12)

Eno Benjamin has rushed for 392 yards and six touchdowns while sharing the offensive spotlight with Daniels, who has thrown five touchdown passes and ran for a season-high 84 yards against Cal. "He sees the field like a seasoned veteran," offensive coordinator Rob Likens told reporters. "It's very unique. He's able to multitask too. He's way ahead of the game in that area. He's a pocket passer that happens to be very athletic and can run." Evan Fields has a team-high 39 tackles to lead the defense, which has held opponents to 30 points or fewer in 13 of its last 18 games.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (3-2, 0-2)

Five different players each have at least 20 receptions for the Cougars, including Dezmon Patmon, Brandon Arconado, Tay Martin, Max Borghi and Easop Winston Jr., who has 28 receptions for 378 yards and eight touchdowns. Borghi is averaging 7.7 yards per carry to lead the running attack for the Cougars, who are averaging 60 points in three home games but just 22 in road contests against Houston and Utah. The team's struggling defense is making changes ahead of Saturday's game with a shakeup in the secondary and Dallas Hobbs taking over as the starter at nose tackle.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona State has lost the last two meetings against Washington State but holds a 26-15-2 lead in the all-time series.

2. Washington State kicker Blake Mazza has connected on all seven field-goal attempts, including a pair from 50-plus yards at Utah.

3. In two seasons under Edwards, 12 of Arizona State's 18 games have been decided by seven points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 31, Washington State 28

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.