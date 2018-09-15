Arkansas football vs. North Texas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Devwah Whaley #21 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball for a touchdown during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Razorback Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 48-45. (Photo by…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The history books suggest an easy win for Arkansas on Saturday in its non-conference game against visiting North Texas, but coach Chad Morris isn't buying it -- not after the way his team folded last week. The Razorbacks blew an 18-point lead in falling at Colorado State 34-27 and will need to be on their toes to defend the prolific passing attack of the Mean Green.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Arkansas -7

"How you respond is the only thing that matters," Morris told the media Monday. "We're playing an improved North Texas team. First 2-0 start since 1994, leads the country in passing. We'll have our work cut out for us." The Razorbacks struggled defending the pass against Colorado State, allowing 389 yards, including 150 yards and two touchdowns in the decisive fourth quarter. Utilizing a run game that has produced 379 yards, including 193 by Devwah Whaley, will be critical to keeping Mason Fine and the Mean Green offense on the sidelines. Fine, the reigning Conference USA Player of the Year, has connected for 862 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 72.2 percent of his passes this season for North Texas, which leads the country in passing yards per game (457.5).

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS (2-0)

Fine has no shortage of weapons to connect with in the passing game as he has found 15 receivers, but his favorites have been Rico Bussey, Jr. and Jalen Guyton, who have combined for 29 receptions, 443 yards and six touchdowns. Fine, a 5-11, 185-pound junior from Oklahoma, is on pace to smash the school records he set last season in completions (324), attempts (511), passing yards (4,052) and touchdowns (31) and already ranks in the top six in school history in each of those categories. DeAndre Torrey has all three of the team's running touchdowns and is the leading rusher despite averaging only 2.8 yards per carry.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (1-1)

After playing well in a blowout of Eastern Illinois, Ty Storey made his first career start at quarterback for the Razorbacks against Colorado State, but the junior didn't last long after completing 5-of-13 passes with two interceptions. Sophomore Cole Kelley took over and was far more effective, throwing touchdown passes to La'Michael Pettway for 25 yards and T.J. Hammonds for 64 yards that staked Arkansas to a 27-9 lead midway through the third quarter. Both quarterbacks have hit for big plays in the passing game as the Razorbacks have seven plays of 25 yards or longer, including five for touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Razorbacks are 10-0 against Conference USA.

2. Arkansas owns a 9-0 mark against North Texas, but the teams have met only twice since 1972, including a 66-7 victory for the Razorbacks in the most recent game in 2007.

3. North Texas, which has scored its most points ever through two games (104), hasn't beaten a Power Five team since thwarting Indiana in 2011 and are 3-36 against teams from the SEC.

PREDICTION: North Texas 37, Arkansas 34

