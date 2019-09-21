Arkansas State football vs. Southern Illinois: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

JONESBORO, Ark. - The Arkansas State Red Wolves are battling the Southern Illinois Salukis at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Salukis are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Red Wolves are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Salukis are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Red Wolves are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Red Wolves are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 non-conference games.
- COLD: Red Wolves are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Red Wolves last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Salukis last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Salukis last 6 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
