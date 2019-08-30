College Football

Army football vs. Rice: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Black Knights battle Owls

Head coach Jeff Monken of the Army Black Knights reacts while taking the field against the Houston Cougars to start the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Dec. 22, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tom PenningtonGetty Images)

WEST POINT, N.Y. - The Army Black Knights are hosting the Rice Owls at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

TV: CBSSN at 6 p.m. Friday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games.
  • HOT:  Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD:  Black Knights are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD:  Owls are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD:  Black Knights are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Over is 7-0 in Owls last 7 games in August.
  • HOT:  Under is 3-0-2 in Owls last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-0 in Black Knights last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-0 in Owls last 4 Friday games.
  • HOT:  Under is 2-0-2 in Owls last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Under is 2-0-2 in Owls last 4 games as a road underdog.

