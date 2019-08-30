Army football vs. Rice: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

WEST POINT, N.Y. - The Army Black Knights are hosting the Rice Owls at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.
TV: CBSSN at 6 p.m. Friday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games.
- HOT: Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Black Knights are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Owls are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Black Knights are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 7-0 in Owls last 7 games in August.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-2 in Owls last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Black Knights last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Owls last 4 Friday games.
- HOT: Under is 2-0-2 in Owls last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 2-0-2 in Owls last 4 games as a road underdog.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.