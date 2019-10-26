College Football

Army football vs. San Jose State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Black Knights battle Spartans

By Gracenote

Head coach Jeff Monken of the Army Black Knights talks to his players during the first half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

WEST POINT, N.Y. - The Army Black Knights are battling the San Jose State Spartans at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

TV: CBS Sports Network at noon Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Spartans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Spartans are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Spartans are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 road games.
  • COLD: Spartans are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Black Knights are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Black Knights are 0-4-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Spartans last 5 games following a straight up loss.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Black Knights last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Spartans last 4 games following a ATS loss.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Spartans last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 3-0-1 in Spartans last 4 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 7-1 in Spartans last 8 games on fieldturf.

