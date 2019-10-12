College Football

Army football vs. Western Kentucky: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Black Knights battle Hilltoppers

By Gracenote

Head coach Jeff Monken of the Army Black Knights talks to his players during the first half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Army Black Knights are battling the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

TV: STADIUM at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Black Knights are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
  • HOT: Black Knights are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 road games.
  • HOT: Black Knights are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up loss.
  • COLD: Black Knights are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Hilltoppers are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Hilltoppers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games in October.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 7-0 in Black Knights last 7 games in October.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Hilltoppers last 6 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Hilltoppers last 5 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Hilltoppers last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Hilltoppers last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 3-0-1 in Black Knights last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.