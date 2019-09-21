Badgered! U-M routed at Wisconsin

Josh Metellus #14 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michigan Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wisc. - It was ugly from start to finish for No. 10 Michigan in Madison on Saturday against No. 14 Wisconsin.

The Badgers dominated both sides of the ball in a 35-14 win that wasn't even as close as that final score indicated.

Michigan fell behind 28-0 at halftime and 35-0 in the third quarter.

The Wolverines will try to regroup with a home game against lowly Rutgers next Saturday.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-0)

Patterson, who has recovered from an oblique injury which hampered his throwing motion in the first two games, was limited to 207 yards on 19-of-29 passing to go along with two lost fumbles in the win against Army. Zach Charbonnet was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after he rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns against the Black Knights while Ronnie Bell hauled in a game-high seven catches for 81 yards. Left tackle John Runyan Jr. is expected to play on Saturday after missing the previous two games with an unspecified injury while wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (high-ankle sprain) and running back Tru Wilson (wrist) are questionable.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (2-0)

Jack Coan had a career afternoon against Central Michigan as he completed 26-of-33 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns to win his fourth straight start dating back to last season. Heisman hopeful Jonathan Taylor continued his sizzling start to the campaign, rushing for 102 yards and three scores to go along with a TD reception against the Chippewas to take his season total to eight touchdowns. Freshman nose tackle Keeanu Benton will deputize once more for Bryson Williams, who will miss his second straight game with a leg issue while right tackle Logan Bruss is questionable with a lower-body injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin has won five consecutive home meetings with Michigan.

2. The Wolverines have won 12 of their last 13 Big Ten openers.

3. Taylor has rushed for over 100 yards in 24 of his 29 career games.

