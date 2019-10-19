Baylor football vs. Oklahoma State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Safety Blake Lynch #21 of the Baylor Bears celebrates an interception during the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 24, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Baylor defeated Texas Tech 35-24. (Photo by…

STILLWATER, Okla. - The nation's top running back in terms of rushing yards is barely in the Heisman Trophy conversation but that's OK with Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard as the sophomore leads the host Cowboys into their Big 12 game against No. 18 Baylor on Saturday. Hubbard leads the FBS with 1,094 rushing yards and has 13 total touchdowns, but the team comes first for the native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Oklahoma State -3.5.

"I'm just focused on winning games, and playing ball," Hubbard, who has rushed for 1,050 yards in the last five full games, told reporters when asked about his Heisman chances while Baylor coach Matt Rhule said Hubbard is "elite, in every sense of the word.'' The Bears, who have won eight straight games dating to last season, are fortunate to be undefeated after benefiting greatly from a false start call in their 33-30 double-overtime victory over Texas Tech last week. Baylor, which was 1-11 two years ago in Rhule's first season and 7-6 in 2018, is led by Charlie Brewer. The junior quarterback threw his first three interceptions of the season last week but ran for three touchdowns, including one in overtime.

ABOUT BAYLOR (6-0, 3-0 Big 12)

Brewer (65.4 percent completion rate, 1,554 yards, 11 touchdowns) was 24-for-37 against Texas Tech with sophomore wide receiver R.J. Sneed recording career highs of six catches and 84 yards. Brewer's top option is senior wide receiver Denzel Mims, who has 32 catches for 503 yards and five TDs. Junior defensive tackle James Lynch is second in the country with 8.5 sacks as the Bears have 11 in their last two games and are tied for eighth nationally with 23.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (4-2, 1-2)

Spencer Sanders (63.3 percent, 1,333 yards, 10 TDs, eight interceptions) needs 296 yards to break the freshmen school record for passing yards in a season. His favorite target is junior wide receiver Tylan Wallace (39 catches, 703 yards), whose seven scoring receptions are second in the Big 12. Junior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga paces the defense with 29 solo tackles among his 47 stops and 6.5 tackles for loss to include 3.5 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Lynch has 17 career sacks and needs one to pass Shawn Oakman (2013-15) for most in Baylor history and needs three to break Oakman's single-season school record.

2. Hubbard rushed for 296 yards against Kansas State on Sept. 28 - the most in an FBS game this season - and also owns the Nos. 2 and 6 single-game totals nationally in 2019.

3. The Bears have won four of the last five meetings, including 35-31 last season on Brewer's 6-yard touchdown pass to Mims with seven seconds left.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 35, Baylor 31

