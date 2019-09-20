Boise State football vs. Air Force: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Wide receiver Octavius Evans #1 of the Boise State Broncos leads the team on to the field prior to the first half against the Marshall Thundering Herd on September 6, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

BOISE, Idaho - No. 20 Boise State looks to post its fourth consecutive win when it hosts Air Force on Friday night in the Mountain West opener for both programs. The Broncos are one of two teams - Wisconsin is the other - who haven't allowed a second-half point and they now look to slow the Falcons' triple-option attack.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Boise State -8.

Boise State hasn't lost a conference opener since 1999 when it lost to North Texas as a member of the Big West but coach Bryan Harsin is expecting a challenge from Air Force. "Their players are disciplined, they are tough," Harsin said at a press conference. "It shows up every time I watch them play. ... You are playing a good football team that happens to have a unique scheme." The Falcons are full of confidence after posting a 30-23 overtime victory at Colorado last Saturday. "We have so much talent," standout junior running back Kadin Remsberg told reporters. "People, I think, discredit us because we're an academy, but we have guys that can ball. We're going to show the Mountain West this year."

ABOUT AIR FORCE (2-0, 0-0 Mountain West)

Junior quarterback Donald Hammond III threw for a career-best 155 yards against Colorado and one of his two touchdowns was an 81-yarder to senior receiver Ben Waters to equal the fourth-longest passing score in program history. Remsberg rushed for a career-high 146 yards against the Buffaloes, including the winning 25-yarder in overtime. Senior safety Jeremey Fejedelem recorded a career-best 14 tackles against Colorado for his seventh career double-digit performance while junior cornerback Milton Bugg III has two interceptions.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (3-0, 0-0)

Junior pass rusher Curtis Weaver highlights the defensive assault and he leads the nation with six sacks after matching the school single-game record of four in last Saturday's win over Portland State. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier has been an immediate hit with 927 yards and fourth touchdowns, while fellow freshman George Holani (216 yards) and junior Robert Mahone (215) are splitting the ball-carrying duties. Senior wideout John Hightower caught a touchdown pass against Portland State last weekend and also returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score, matching the fifth-longest return in program history.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boise State leads the series 4-3 with one of Air Force's wins coming in Boise, 37-30 in 2015.

2. The Falcons rank second nationally in rushing at 356 yards per game.

3. Weaver ranks third in Broncos history with 26.5 sacks.

PREDICTION: Boise State 34, Air Force 23

