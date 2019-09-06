Boise State football vs. Marshall: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Chase Cord #10 of the Boise State Broncos runs down the sidelines during second half action against the Connecticut Huskies on September 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 62-7. (Photo by Loren…

BOISE, Idaho - The college football world will soon find out what Boise State's Hank Bachmeier can do for an encore when the No. 24 Broncos host Marshall on Friday. Bachmeier, the first true freshman quarterback to start at Boise State in its FBS era (since 1996), completed 30-of-51 passes for 407 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos scored the final 23 points in a 36-31 victory at Florida State last week.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Boise State -10.5

"What a gutsy performance for him for a first game,'' Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill told reporters. "He was just in high school last year. It was cool to see him after the game and give him a big hug and go, ‘Wow, here we are. We just beat Florida State.' " The Thundering Herd opened their campaign with a 56-17 victory over FCS member Virginia Military Institute behind a career-high four touchdown passes by sophomore quarterback Isaiah Green and turn their attention to receiving attention on a big stage. "To have the opportunity to play on national television against a team of that caliber is tremendous,'' Marshall coach Doc Holliday told reporters. "We sit around the hotel every Friday watching everyone else play. This time, they'll watch us play against an excellent team. ...'' The Broncos have won 17 straight home openers and 26 of their last 27 non-conference games on the blue turf, which was replaced for this season.

ABOUT MARSHALL (1-0)

Green received plenty of support from a deep running game that produced 280 yards with junior Tyler King recording a game-high 75 against VMI. Eight receivers caught at least two passes with freshman Corey Gammage leading the way with five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. The Thundering Herd will be without junior linebacker Jaquan Yulee, who underwent surgery Sunday for a broken neck he sustained versus VMI.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (1-0)

Junior running back Robert Mahone took some pressure off Bachmeier by setting career highs with 24 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns versus Florida State. Sophomore wide receiver Khalil Shakir was Bachmeier's favorite target last week with eight catches for 78 yards and a score. The kicking game appears to be in good shape with senior Eric Sachse, who tied a school record with five field goals against Florida State while converting all three extra-point attempts.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Broncos are 107-19 as a Top 25 team.

2. Marshall was voted to win the East Division in the Conference USA preseason poll.

3. Boise State defeated the Thundering Herd 28-24 in the semifinals of the 1994 Division I-AA (FCS) playoffs in their only meeting.

PREDICTION: Boise State 34, Marshall 21

