Boston College football vs. Richmond: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Anthony Brown #13 of the Boston College and the rest of the Boston College Eagles celebrate after the victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders at Alumni Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar…

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Boston College got a leg up in the ACC race with a significant season-opening conference victory, and it will try to pad its overall record when it hosts Richmond of the FCS on Saturday. The Eagles produced 157 yards on the ground and forced five turnovers in a 35-28 win over Virginia Tech last weekend, passing a big test right off the bat.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra. LINE: No Line

"Winning the opener is extremely important. It validates your offseason work and it gives you positive momentum. But winning your opener against a highly-quality football team, I think you get better from that," BC coach Steve Addazio told the media. "You can go out, win an opener against a team that maybe you're stronger than, but I don't think that it sometimes helps you because two weeks in, three weeks in you can get shocked at the speed of the game." Anthony Brown was not bothered by the speed of the Hokies, throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score as Boston College improved to 6-1 in season openers under Addazio. The Eagles have been 2-0 three times during Addazio's helm and will attempt to make it four against the Spiders, who are coming off a 4-7 season that included a blowout loss at Virginia. Boston College owns a 4-1 series advantage over Richmond, but the teams haven't met since 1971.

ABOUT RICHMOND (1-0)

The Spiders got off on the right foot with a 38-19 win over Jacksonville on Aug. 29 to pick up their 14th straight win in a home opener. Junior Joe Mancuso guided an offense that produced 476 total yards by throwing for 131 and running for a team-high 77 - including two TDs. Freshman running back Aaron Dykes had a big debut with 68 yards on just six carries, one of which was a 44-yard scamper that gave Richmond a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (1-0)

Brown found an instant connection with freshman wide receiver Zay Flowers, who compiled 91 yards on just two catches -including a 33-yard TD - and chipped in 25 yards on the ground. "He's just a young guy, scratching the surface right now," Addazio told reporters of Flowers. "He has the combination of unbelievable speed, quickness and ball skills. And he has a real football savvy to him. It's not too big for him." Senior defensive end Tanner Karafa had his first career interception and two pass breakups to help lead the defensive effort.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Eagles junior RB AJ Dillon had 81 yards and a TD on the ground in the opener while also recording his ninth career reception.

2. Boston College sophomore TE Hunter Long matched his career total with four catches in the win over the Hokies.

3. Eagles defensive ends coach Jim Reid was the head coach at Richmond from 1995-2003.

PREDICTION: Boston College 42, Richmond 13

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.