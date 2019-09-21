Bowling Green football vs. Kent State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

KENT, Ohio - The Bowling Green Falcons are battling the Kent State Golden Flashes at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio.
TV: ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Falcons are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Falcons are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Golden Flashes are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Falcons are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Golden Flashes are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 8-0 in Falcons last 8 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 8-0 in Falcons last 8 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Falcons last 7 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Falcons last 6 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Falcons last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Falcons last 5 conference games.
