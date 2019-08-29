Bowling Green football vs. Morgan State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - The Bowling Green Falcons are hosting the Morgan State Bears at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.
TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Thursday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- COLD: Falcons are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games as a home favorite.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 1-12 ATS in their last 13 non-conference games.
- COLD: Falcons are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Falcons last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Falcons last 5 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Falcons last 7 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Bears last 7 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
