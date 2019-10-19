Buffalo football vs. Akron: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

AKRON, Ohio - The Buffalo Bulls are battling the Akron Zips at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio.
TV: ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bulls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games in October.
- HOT: Bulls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Bulls are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Zips are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Zips are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
- COLD: Zips are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games overall.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Bulls last 5 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Zips last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 7-1 in Bulls last 8 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 6-1-1 in Bulls last 8 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 11-2 in Zips last 13 games as a favorite.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.