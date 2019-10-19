College Football

Buffalo football vs. Akron: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulls battle Zips

By Gracenote

Matt Myers #10 of the Buffalo Bulls looks to pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 07, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

AKRON, Ohio - The Buffalo Bulls are battling the Akron Zips at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio.

TV: ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Bulls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games in October.
  • HOT: Bulls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Bulls are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Zips are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Zips are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
  • COLD: Zips are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Bulls last 5 games following a ATS win.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Zips last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 7-1 in Bulls last 8 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1-1 in Bulls last 8 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 11-2 in Zips last 13 games as a favorite.

