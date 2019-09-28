College Football

Buffalo football vs. Miami (Ohio): Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulls battle Redhawks

By Gracenote

Matt Myers #10 of the Buffalo Bulls looks to pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 07, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Ohio - The Buffalo Bulls are battling the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks at Fred Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.

TV: ESPNU at noon Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Redhawks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Bulls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Redhawks are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 conference games.
  • COLD: Bulls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
  • COLD: Bulls are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Bulls are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Redhawks last 6 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Redhawks last 6 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 games following a ATS win.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.

