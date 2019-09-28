Buffalo football vs. Miami (Ohio): Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

OXFORD, Ohio - The Buffalo Bulls are battling the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks at Fred Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.
TV: ESPNU at noon Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Redhawks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Bulls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Redhawks are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 conference games.
- COLD: Bulls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Bulls are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Bulls are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Redhawks last 6 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Redhawks last 6 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
