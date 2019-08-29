Buffalo football vs. Robert Morris: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bulls are hosting the Robert Morris Colonials at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Thursday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bulls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Bulls are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Bulls are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Bulls are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Bulls are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Bulls are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Bulls last 5 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Bulls last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 non-conference games.
- HOT: Under is 11-1 in Bulls last 12 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 6-1-1 in Bulls last 8 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Bulls last 6 home games.
