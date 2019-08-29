Central Michigan football vs. Albany: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - The Central Michigan Chippewas are hosting the Albany Great Danes at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Thursday
Against the spread
- HOT: Chippewas are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Chippewas are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Chippewas are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games.
- COLD: Chippewas are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Chippewas are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Chippewas are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in August.
Over/under
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Chippewas last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Chippewas last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Chippewas last 4 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Chippewas last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 14-2 in Chippewas last 16 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
