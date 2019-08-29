College Football

Central Michigan football vs. Albany: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Chippewas battle Great Danes

Tony Poljan #1 of the Central Michigan Chippewas throws the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - The Central Michigan Chippewas are hosting the Albany Great Danes at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Thursday

 

Against the spread

  • HOT: Chippewas are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Chippewas are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD:  Chippewas are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games.
  • COLD:  Chippewas are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD:  Chippewas are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD:  Chippewas are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in August.

Over/under

  • HOT:  Under is 6-0 in Chippewas last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Under is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-0-1 in Chippewas last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-0 in Chippewas last 4 games as a favorite.
  • HOT:  Over is 4-0 in Chippewas last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Under is 14-2 in Chippewas last 16 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.

