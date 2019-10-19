Central Michigan football vs. Bowling Green: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling the Bowling Green State Falcons at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.
TV: ESPN3 at 2 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Chippewas are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Chippewas are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Chippewas are 8-1-2 ATS in their last 11 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games as a home favorite.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 9-0 in Chippewas last 9 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Falcons last 5 home games.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games in October.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 vs. a team with a winning record.
