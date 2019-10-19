College Football

Central Michigan football vs. Bowling Green: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Chippewas battle Falcons

By Gracenote

Quinten Dormady #12 of the Central Michigan Chippewas hands the ball off to Jonathan Ward #5 in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling the Bowling Green State Falcons at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.

TV: ESPN3 at 2 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Chippewas are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Chippewas are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Chippewas are 8-1-2 ATS in their last 11 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Falcons are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Falcons are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games as a home favorite.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 9-0 in Chippewas last 9 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Falcons last 5 home games.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games in October.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games following a ATS win.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 vs. a team with a winning record.

