Central Michigan football vs. Buffalo: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling the Buffalo Bulls at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York.
TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Chippewas are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Bulls are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games in October.
- HOT: Bulls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog.
- COLD: Bulls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win.
- COLD: Bulls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points.
- COLD: Bulls are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 9-0 in Chippewas last 9 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 6-0-1 in Bulls last 7 vs. a team with a winning record.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Bulls last 6 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Bulls last 5 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 games as a road favorite.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
