College Football

Central Michigan football vs. Buffalo: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Chippewas battle Bulls

By Gracenote

Quinten Dormady #12 of the Central Michigan Chippewas hands the ball off to Jonathan Ward #5 in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling the Buffalo Bulls at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York.

TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Chippewas are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Bulls are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games in October.
  • HOT: Bulls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog.
  • COLD: Bulls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win.
  • COLD: Bulls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points.
  • COLD: Bulls are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 9-0 in Chippewas last 9 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0-1 in Bulls last 7 vs. a team with a winning record.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Bulls last 6 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Bulls last 5 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 games as a road favorite.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.