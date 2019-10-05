Central Michigan football vs. Eastern Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
TV: ESPN+ at 3 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Eagles are 9-0 ATS in their last 9 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Eagles are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Chippewas are 0-4 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
- COLD: Chippewas are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in October.
- COLD: Chippewas are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Chippewas last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Chippewas last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-1 in Eagles last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 14-2 in Chippewas last 16 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.