Central Michigan football vs. New Mexico State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling the New Mexico State Aggies at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
TV: ESPN3 at 3 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Chippewas are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Chippewas are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.
- HOT: Chippewas are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Aggies are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in October.
- COLD: Aggies are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Aggies are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Chippewas last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Chippewas last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 14-2 in Chippewas last 16 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 7-1 in Chippewas last 8 games following a straight up win.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Chippewas last 7 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Chippewas last 7 vs. a team with a losing record.
