Central Michigan football vs. Western Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling the Western Michigan Broncos at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
TV: CBS Sports Network at noon Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Chippewas are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Broncos are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Chippewas are 8-1-2 ATS in their last 11 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Broncos are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Broncos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Broncos are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 9-0 in Chippewas last 9 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 7-0 in Broncos last 7 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Broncos last 5 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 conference games.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Chippewas last 4 games as a road favorite.
