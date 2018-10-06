Cincinnati football vs. Tulane: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Desmond Ridder #9 and Michael Warren II #3 of the Cincinnati Bearcats react after a missed play during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on September 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati will try to continue piling up offense and playing stingy defense when the Bearcats host Tulane in an American Athletic Conference game on Saturday. Cincinnati has produced at least 400 yards of total offense in its past four games and is coming off a 49-7 win against Connecticut, its most points produced in a game since the 2015 season.

TV: 12 p.m., ET, ESPNU. LINE: Cincinnati -7

The Bearcats are receiving plenty of attention in the coaches' poll, but they could use a quality win to get them into the top 25, and a win over Tulane probably won't be enough. Cincinnati's first five wins have come against opponents with a combined 6-17 record, and the Bearcats won't face a team that came into this week with a winning mark until they host unbeaten South Florida on Nov. 9. The Green Wave played a tougher nonconference schedule than Cincinnati, hosting Wake Forest from the ACC in the season opener and visiting No. 3 Ohio State on Sept. 22. Both those games resulted in losses, but Tulane certainly has something to build on after beating Memphis 40-24 last weekend in the conference opener, snapping an 11-game losing streak in the series.

ABOUT TULANE (2-3, 1-0 AAC)

The Green Wave's strength was expected to lie in their passing game, but they've been difficult to stop on the ground behind their 1-2 punch of running backs Darius Bradwell and Corey Dauphine. Bradwell had 143 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns against Memphis, and Bradwell also scored twice while piling up 87 rushing yards on 12 carries. Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks had one of his best games against Cincinnati last season, throwing for 226 yards and rushing for 75, including a 53-yard touchdown scamper, in the 17-16 loss.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (5-0, 1-0)

Bearcats freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder seems to be getting more comfortable with every snap, especially after completing 20-of-26 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns against Connecticut. Ridder has 888 passing yards this season and 250 rushing yards, and his ability to make plays with his legs has been especially valuable in keeping defenses off balance. Tulane struggled to defend a similar freshman quarterback in the season opener against Wake Forest, allowing 356 passing yards and 64 rushing yards to Sam Hartman in the overtime loss.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cincinnati has combined for 1,824 yards of total offense in the past three games.

2. The Bearcats are allowing the second fewest points in the nation at 12.2 per game. Washington is first at 11.6.

3. Tulane has had 31 plays of 20 yards or more this season, including 11 that have resulted in touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 30, Tulane 21

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.