Clemson football vs. Boston College: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

CLEMSON, S.C. - Second-ranked Clemson aims for its ninth straight victory over Boston College - and its 23rd win in a row overall - when it welcomes the Eagles to Death Valley on Saturday. The Tigers have won 19 straight contests at home and 40 of their last 41.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Clemson -34

Since suffering a scare at North Carolina on Sept. 28, when they escaped with a 21-20 victory after the Tar Heels failed on a two-point conversion attempt that would have won the game, the Tigers have been in high gear. Clemson trounced Louisville 45-10 on the road last week and has won five of its seven games by 31 or more points. Boston College lost 41-39 at Louisville two weeks ago but bounced back with its best all-around effort of the season in a 45-24 win over N.C. State. The Eagles haven't knocked off a top-five opponent since defeating No. 4 Notre Dame in 2002.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-3, 2-2 ACC)

The Eagles possess one of the best rushing attacks in the nation thanks to AJ Dillon, who ranks second in the country in rushing yards (968) and rushing yards per game (138.3). But despite ranking 11th nationally in total offense (494.4 yards), Boston College is 35th in scoring (34.6 points) due to inconsistency in the red zone. The Eagles' defense has struggled, especially against the pass, but is coming off its best showing of the season as it held N.C. State to 366 total yards last week.

ABOUT CLEMSON (7-0, 5-0)

With the exception of the close call against the Tar Heels, the Tigers have been dominant in every aspect as they rank 10th in total offense (504.7 yards) and scoring offense (40 points), fifth in total defense (256 yards) and eighth in scoring defense (12 points). The offense has leaned on the ground game led by Travis Etienne as quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been a bit inconsistent in his sophomore campaign, throwing eight interceptions in seven contests. The Tigers' ferocious defense is led by linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who leads the team in tackles (56), tackles for loss (10) and sacks (six).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dillon needs 75 yards to overtake Andre Williams (3.739) as Boston College's career rushing leader and two rushing touchdowns to pass Keith Barnette (34) for the program's all-time mark.

2. Clemson is trying to score at least 45 points in three straight games for the first time since November 2012.

3. The Tigers have recorded multiple sacks in 15 consecutive games, but Boston College has surrendered only three in seven contests this season.

PREDICTION: Clemson 47, Boston College 20

