Clemson football vs. Charlotte: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

The Clemson Tigers touch Howard's Rock as they run onto the field before their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. - If top-ranked Clemson's 18-game winning streak is in jeopardy on Saturday, something has gone horribly wrong. The Tigers don't expect to have any trouble extending their run to 19 straight victories when they host Charlotte in the first meeting between the geographical neighbors.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Clemson -41.5

The stress-free tune-ups are becoming commonplace for the Tigers, who have outscored their first three opponents - all Power Five foes - by a 107-20 margin. Clemson had no trouble dispatching Syracuse on the road last week, winning 41-6 as Trevor Lawrence passed for 395 yards and two touchdowns. Charlotte also has put up big offensive numbers - against the likes of Gardner-Webb, Appalachian State and UMass - but is in for a stiff challenge against Clemson's dominant defense. The Tigers also have been tough to beat on their own turf in recent years, winning 17 straight home games overall and 19 in a row against non-conference opponents.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (2-1)

The 49ers lead Conference USA and rank in the top 20 among FBS teams in scoring (47.4 points), rushing (296.7 yards) and total offense (522.3 yards). Charlotte has put up at least 41 points in each of its three games, with a crowded backfield that includes Benny LeMay (351 yards, four touchdowns) and quarterback Chris Reynolds (141, two) leading the charge. The 49ers can't expect that kind of production versus the Tigers, though, and the defense that allowed 56 points against Appalachian State is likely to have a hard time stopping Lawrence and company.

ABOUT CLEMSON (3-0)

The Tigers have been dominant in just about every aspect this season, much as they were in 2018. Travis Etienne has rolled up 334 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging a modest 14 carries per game, and Lawrence has passed for 831 yards and five scores, although his five interceptions are somewhat of a concern. Meanwhile, the defense is surrendering an average of only 256.7 yards, including just 75 on the ground per contest.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson has recorded 68 sacks while allowing only 19 since the start of the 2018 season - a margin of plus-49. No other program has better than a plus-33 differential over that span.

2. The Tigers have won 13 consecutive games by 14 or more points.

3. The 49ers are 0-4 all-time against Power Five opponents and have not scored more than 14 points in any of those contests.

PREDICTION: Clemson 56, Charlotte 10

