Clemson football vs. Georgia Southern: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

CLEMSON, S.C. - Second-ranked Clemson will be a big favorite at home against Georgia Southern on Saturday. But Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is wary of the upset-minded Eagles, who have a proud history that includes six FCS national titles and a victory at Florida in 2013.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Clemson -33

"This is a team that has gone into 'The Swamp' and won. This is a team that went to Alabama a couple years ago and rushed for 300-something yards," Swinney told reporters. "This is a team that went to Georgia in Athens and rushed for about the same. … This is a team that will not be intimidated that they’re playing Clemson.” Georgia Southern has hammered its first two opponents to match last season’s win total, beating South Carolina State (37-6) and UMass (34-13). The Tigers narrowly escaped Kyle Field with a 28-26 win over Texas A&M last week after stopping a two-point conversion try and recovering an onside kick. The game could be played on a sloppy field, as Hurricane Florence is expected to impact much of the state, prompting Clemson to move the kickoff time up 3 1/2 hours.

ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN (2-0)

The Eagles average 326.5 rushing yards - fourth-most in FBS - but will have a tough assignment against Clemson's stout defensive front. Quarterback Shai Werts leads the rushing attack with 246 yards and four touchdowns, while Wesley Fields (173 yards, touchdown) and Monteo Garrett (117, two) also have been effective. The defense has been outstanding, allowing only 237 yards per game, but will face by far its toughest test yet.

ABOUT CLEMSON (2-0)

Swinney has said he will continue to use both Kelly Bryant (337 yards, two TDs) and Trevor Lawrence (230, four) at quarterback, although it was Bryant who took control at Texas A&M. The veteran also is the Tigers’ No. 2 rusher with 98 yards and two touchdowns, trailing only Travis Etienne (107 yards, two TDs). Clemson’s defense has been excellent, especially against the run as it held its first two opponents to 2.2 yards per attempt.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson is one of six teams in the nation that has not committed a turnover, while Georgia Southern has just one giveaway.

2. The Tigers have won 17 consecutive regular-season non-conference games, the longest streak in program history.

3. Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow has caught a pass in 30 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Clemson 34, Georgia Southern 10

