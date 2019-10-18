Clemson football vs. Louisville: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

The Clemson Tigers touch Howard's Rock as they run onto the field before their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Back on track after a scare last month, No. 2 Clemson hits the road to face upset-minded Louisville on Saturday. The Tigers have won all five previous meetings with the Cardinals, including a 77-16 rout last season.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson -23.5

Clemson survived to post a 21-20 win at North Carolina on Sept. 28, but after an open date the following Saturday, was sharp in a 45-14 drubbing of Florida State last week. The Tigers have won 21 consecutive games - a program record and the second-longest streak in conference history. After going winless in ACC play last season, the Cardinals have won two straight conference games in thrilling fashion. They edged Boston College 41-39 two weeks ago and knocked off No. 17 Wake Forest 62-59 in their last contest to knock the Demon Deacons out of the Top 25.

ABOUT CLEMSON (6-0, 4-0 ACC)

The Tigers rank in the top 15 in the nation in total offense (497 yards per game), rushing (238.8) and scoring (39.2 points), with running back Travis Etienne (589 rushing yards, five touchdowns) leading the way. Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been more mistake-prone than he was last season, throwing six interceptions in six games, but has averaged 216.8 passing yards with 11 touchdowns. The offense doesn't always have to be perfect thanks to a defense that has held all six opponents under 300 total yards and ranks third nationally in total defense (254.8 yards), second against the pass (150.3), and sixth in scoring defense (12.3 points).

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (4-2, 2-1)

The Cardinals have put up numbers similar to Clemson's on offense, rolling up 489 total yards per game (16th nationally) and scoring an average of 37.3 points (24th). Quarterback Micale Cunningham is expected to return after leaving last week's contest with a head injury, but Evan Conley came off the bench to lead a second-half comeback against Wake Forest. Louisville's defense has struggled, especially against the pass as it has surrendered at least 35 points in four of its six games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson is trying to start 7-0 for the eighth time in program history and fourth in the last five years.

2. Lawrence has thrown a touchdown pass in 16 straight games.

3. Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick has recorded three straight 100-yard receiving performances.

PREDICTION: Clemson 37, Louisville 20

