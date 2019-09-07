Clemson football vs. Texas A&M: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Defensive lineman K.J. Henry #13 of the Clemson Tigers reacts as he runs off the field with teammates defensive end Xavier Kelly #22, safety Nolan Turner #24, and linebacker Jalen Williams #30 after the Tigers force a Furman Paladins fumble…

CLEMSON, S.C. - Top-ranked Clemson faces what figures to be one of its biggest challenges of the season when No. 11 Texas A&M visits Death Valley on Saturday afternoon. Clemson is looking for its third straight win over the Aggies, including a thrilling 28-26 win last year at Texas A&M.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson -17.

The Aggies had little trouble dispatching Texas State in their season opener, blasting the Bobcats 41-7 at home, but now they have to go on the road to one of the toughest places to play in the nation. The Tigers rolled to a 52-14 win over Georgia Tech last week, running their winning streak to 16 games — one shy of matching the longest streak in program history — and they've also won 16 straight at home. "It will be a much harder challenge going on the road this week, playing in a hostile environment where the noise is a lot different," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters. "It's one of the best places to play college football. It's Death Valley. It'll be loud. A lot of orange. If you like orange, there'll be a lot of that." The Aggies have won five straight dating to last season.

ABOUT TEXAS A&M (1-0)

The Aggies showed off a potentially explosive — and balanced — offense last week, as Kellen Mond passed for 194 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and both Isaiah Spiller and Jashaun Corbin went over 100 yards rushing. Fisher hopes to establish the run in order to prevent Clemson's talented defensive line from "pinning back their ears" and wreaking havoc in the pass rush. The Aggies held Texas State to 219 total yards and recorded four interceptions, but they aren't likely to get such gifts from star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

ABOUT CLEMSON (1-0)

The Tigers racked up 632 yards of total offense against Georgia Tech despite a subpar game from Lawrence, who was 13-of-23 for 168 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Travis Etienne rolled up 205 yards on just 12 carries and scored three touchdowns, and he figures to be the primary focus for the Aggies' defense. Clemson's defense was typically outstanding, albeit against an overmatched Yellow Jackets offense, allowing just 294 total yards and forcing four turnovers that led to three touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson has won 19 consecutive regular-season, nonconference games dating to the 2014 season opener.

2. Texas A&M has compiled at least 400 total yards in six consecutive games and 11 of 14 under Fisher.

3. The Tigers have won 11 consecutive games by at least 20 points, one shy of matching Alabama for the longest such streak since 1936.

PREDICTION: Clemson 38, Texas A&M 27

