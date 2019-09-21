College Football

Coastal Carolina football vs. UMass: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Chanticleers battle Minutemen

By Gracenote

Ty'Son Williams #27 of the South Carolina Gamecocks runs with the ball against E.J. Porter #44 of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. SC won 49-15. (Photo by Lance…

AMHERST, Mass. - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are battling the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts.

TV: NESN or FloFootball.com at 1 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Chanticleers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games on fieldturf.
  • HOT: Chanticleers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Chanticleers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 non-conference games.
  • COLD: Minutemen are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Minutemen are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
  • COLD: Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Chanticleers last 6 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Minutemen last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Minutemen last 4 vs. a team with a winning record.
  • HOT: Over is 7-1 in Chanticleers last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 10-2 in Chanticleers last 12 games in September.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1 in Chanticleers last 6 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.