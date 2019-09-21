Coastal Carolina football vs. UMass: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

AMHERST, Mass. - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are battling the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts.
TV: NESN or FloFootball.com at 1 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Chanticleers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Chanticleers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Chanticleers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 non-conference games.
- COLD: Minutemen are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Minutemen are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Chanticleers last 6 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Minutemen last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Minutemen last 4 vs. a team with a winning record.
- HOT: Over is 7-1 in Chanticleers last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 10-2 in Chanticleers last 12 games in September.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Chanticleers last 6 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
