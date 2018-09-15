Colorado football vs. New Hampshire: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Steven Montez #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo - Colorado’s 2-0 start isn’t just a 2-0 start as they’ve thrashed in-state rival Colorado State 45-13 in Denver and rallied to clip former Big 12-rival Nebraska 33-28 on the road in Lincoln. Up next is the Buffaloes’ home opener, a Saturday afternoon date with FCS power New Hampshire.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: None

Situated between the two emotional season-opening wins and its Sept. 28 Pac-12 opener against UCLA, Saturday’s contest is an obvious trap game for Colorado. But even with the program off to its first 2-0 start without a home game since 1920, the Buffaloes are saying all the right things about avoiding a letdown. “We’re just going to treat (New Hampshire) like anybody else,” linebacker Nate Landman told the Boulder Daily Camera earlier this week. “This game is the most important game on our schedule right now. ... We’re just going to focus on being Colorado and playing Colorado football.”

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE (0-2)

The Wildcats have qualified for the FCS playoffs in a nation-leading 14 straight seasons but have opened the new campaign with losses at Maine (35-7) and at home to Colgate (10-3). Offense, clearly, has been an issue with sophomore quarterback Christian Lupoli completing 19-of-37 attempts for 231 yards and the team’s ground game totaling only 58 yards on 69 attempts, hurt by nine sacks allowed so far. Defensively, linebacker Quinlen Dean has made his presence felt with a team-leading 27 total tackles, including 3.5 for losses, and a forced fumble.

ABOUT COLORADO (2-0)

Junior quarterback Steven Montez appears to have taken a big stride forward as he has completed 55-of-75 attempts (73.3 percent) for 689 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception so far while rushing for 27 yards and another TD. His new favorite weapon is sophomore wideout Laviska Shenault Jr., the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week who’s totaled 21 receptions for 388 yards and two TDs, in addition to a rushing score. Defensively, the Buffaloes have surrendered 849 yards so far in the two games but have been stout when it’s mattered most, having forced four turnovers and receiving standout play from a pair of sophomore in Landman (team-leading 28 tackles and two interceptions) and defensive end Mustafa Johnson (16 tackles, including 4.5 for losses).

EXTRA POINTS

1. This will be the first meeting between the programs, and Colorado is just 5-2 all-time against FCS foes.

2. Montez ranks 18th nationally in passing efficiency (178.6) while Shenault is tops in receptions per game (10.5) as the only player averaging double figures.

3. New Hampshire senior WR Neil O’Connor has accounted for 12 of the team’s 22 receptions so far for 132 yards.

PREDICTION: Colorado 47, New Hampshire 7

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.