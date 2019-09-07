Colorado State football vs. Western Illinois: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Wide receiver Nikko Hall #80 of the Colorado State Rams at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 31, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. CU won 45-13. (Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - The Colorado State Rams are battling the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.

TV: AT&T Sportsnet or streamed outside of the AT&T Sportsnet footprint on the Mountain West Network, via Stadium

AGAINST THE SPREAD

HOT: Leathernecks are 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

COLD: Rams are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

COLD: Leathernecks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.

rushing in their previous game. COLD: Leathernecks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games.

COLD: Leathernecks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.

COLD: Leathernecks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.

OVER/UNDER

HOT: Under is 7-0 in Leathernecks last 7 games on fieldturf .

. HOT: Under is 4-0 in Leathernecks last 4 vs. a team with a losing record.

HOT: Under is 9-1 in Leathernecks last 10 games overall.

HOT: Under is 9-1 in Leathernecks last 10 road games.

HOT: Under is 8-1 in Leathernecks last 9 non-conference games.

HOT: Under is 7-1 in Leathernecks last 8 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.