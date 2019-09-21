Eastern Michigan football vs. Central Connecticut: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

YPSILANTI, Mich. - The Eastern Michigan Eagles are battling the Central Connecticut Blue Devils at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
TV: ESPN3 at 3 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Eagles are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Eagles are 17-4 ATS in their last 21 non-conference games.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Eagles last 6 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Eagles last 6 home games.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Eagles last 5 games on fieldturf.
