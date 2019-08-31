College Football

Eastern Michigan football vs. Coastal Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Eagles battle Chanticleers

By Gracenote

Sergio Bailey II #2 of the Eastern Michigan Eagles celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the second half at Yager Stadium on November 15, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CONWAY, S.C. - The Eastern Michigan Eagles are visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Eagles are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Eagles are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Eagles are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD:  Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD:  Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
  • COLD:  Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Over is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games in August.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games overall.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games on grass.
  • HOT:  Over is 7-1 in Chanticleers last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Over is 7-1 in Chanticleers last 8 non-conference games.
  • HOT:  Under is 8-2 in Eagles last 10 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.

