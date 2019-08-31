Eastern Michigan football vs. Coastal Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

CONWAY, S.C. - The Eastern Michigan Eagles are visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Eagles are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Eagles are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Eagles are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games in August.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games on grass.
- HOT: Over is 7-1 in Chanticleers last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 7-1 in Chanticleers last 8 non-conference games.
- HOT: Under is 8-2 in Eagles last 10 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.