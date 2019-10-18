FAU football vs. Marshall: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Florida Atlantic Owls are battling the Marshall Thundering Herd at FAU Football Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
TV: CBSSports Network at 6:30 p.m. Friday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Owls are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Thundering Herd are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Owls are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 Friday games.
- COLD: Owls are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog.
- COLD: Owls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Owls last 7 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Owls last 6 home games.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Owls last 6 games on grass.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Owls last 5 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Owls last 4 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Owls last 4 games following a ATS win.
