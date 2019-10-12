FAU football vs. Middle Tennessee: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Florida Atlantic Owls are battling the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at FAU Football Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
TV: ESPN+ at 4 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Blue Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 conference games.
- HOT: Owls are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 conference games.
- HOT: Owls are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Owls are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog.
- COLD: Owls are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: Owls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 9-0 in Blue Raiders last 9 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Owls last 6 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0-1 in Blue Raiders last 6 road games.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Owls last 5 home games.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Owls last 5 games on grass.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Owls last 4 games as a home favorite.
