Florida Atlantic football vs. Charlotte: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Florida Atlantic Owls are battling the Charlotte 49ers at McColl-Richardson Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
TV: NFL Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Owls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games.
- HOT: 49ers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Owls are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games on turf.
- COLD: Owls are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games in September.
- COLD: Owls are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0-1 in Owls last 6 games as a road underdog.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Owls last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in 49ers last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in 49ers last 4 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 3-0-1 in Owls last 4 road games.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in 49ers last 7 games in September.
