Florida Atlantic football vs. Old Dominion: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

NORFOLK, Va. - The Florida Atlantic Owls are battling the Old Dominion Monarchs at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Owls are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Owls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Owls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.
- COLD: Monarchs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Owls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Monarchs are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 9-0 in Monarchs last 9 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-0-1 in Owls last 6 games as a road underdog.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Monarchs last 5 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Owls last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0-1 in Owls last 5 road games.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Monarchs last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.