Florida Atlantic football vs. Wagner: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Florida Atlantic Owls are battling the Wagner Seahawks at FAU Football Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Owls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: Owls are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games in September.
- COLD: Seahawks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Owls last 5 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Owls last 4 home games.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Owls last 4 games on grass.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Owls last 7 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Owls last 5 vs. a team with a losing record.
