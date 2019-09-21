College Football

Florida Atlantic football vs. Wagner: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Owls battle Seahawks

By Gracenote

Chris Robison #2 of the Florida Atlantic Owls warms up prior to the game against the UCF Knights at FAU Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Florida Atlantic Owls are battling the Wagner Seahawks at FAU Football Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Owls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • COLD: Owls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Owls are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games in September.
  • COLD: Seahawks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Owls last 5 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Owls last 4 home games.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Owls last 4 games on grass.
  • HOT: Under is 6-1 in Owls last 7 games following a ATS win.
  • HOT: Under is 4-1 in Owls last 5 vs. a team with a losing record.

