Florida International football vs. New Hampshire: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MIAMI - The Florida International Panthers are battling the New Hampshire Wildcats at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida.
TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Wildcats are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- COLD: Golden Panthers are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Golden Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Wildcats are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Wildcats last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 8-2 in Golden Panthers last 10 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 4-1 in Golden Panthers last 5 vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Over is 4-1 in Golden Panthers last 5 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Over is 4-1 in Golden Panthers last 5 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Over is 4-1 in Golden Panthers last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.