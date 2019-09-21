Florida State football vs. Louisville: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

James Blackman #1 of the Florida State Seminoles walks off the field between Dontae Lucas #55 and Adarius Dent #84 after the end of a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Willie Taggart may already be on the hot seat early in his second season as head coach at Florida State, and a home loss to Louisville on Saturday in an ACC tilt would greatly increase the pressure. The once-mighty Seminoles have only a one-point overtime win against Louisiana Monroe to show for their three outings, dropping a pair of one-score contests to Boise State and Virginia.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Florida State -6.5

They were outscored 21-7 in the fourth quarter against the Cavaliers last Saturday to fall to 6-9 under Taggart, who is trying to stay optimistic. "I think if you really look at it, I think you can see our football team has gotten a little better from Game 1 to Game 3," Taggart told reporters this week. "Again, at the end of the day, we've got to find a way to go out and win ball games. That's what our fans want. That's what we want. That's what we gotta do." Scott Satterfield has no such pressure in his first year at the helm for Louisville, already matching last season's win total with a 38-21 triumph over Western Kentucky last weekend. Junior quarterback Jawon Pass missed the game due to a foot injury but is hoping to play this week after returning to practice Tuesday.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2-1, 0-0 ACC)

If Pass is unable to go Saturday, the offense will once again be put in the hands of reshirt sophomore Malik Cunningham, who completed 8-of-13 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns last Saturday. Satterfield indicated after the game that he would be comfortable with Pass, Cunningham or freshman Evan Conley, who saw his first action against Western Kentucky. All three of them will have the luxury of looking for wideout Tutu Atwell after the sophomore lit up the Hilltoppers with four catches for 141 yards and three TDs.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (1-2, 0-1)

The Seminoles entered this week ranked 120th among FBS teams in total defense (485 yards allowed per game) and the news got worse this week when it was announced that junior linebacker Joshua Kaindoh (leg) was lost for the season. Kaindoh has eight career sacks - one this year - and recorded his only forced fumble as a freshman versus Louisville. The offense has been ticking along behind sophomore quarterback James Blackman (843 passing yards, nine TDs) and junior running back Cam Akers, who is fifth in the country with 387 yards on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cardinals RB Javian Hawkins has run for 338 yards while averaging 6.9 per carry.

2. Seminoles WR Tamorrion Terry has 234 receiving yards, while none of his teammates have reached 100.

3. The teams have split the last six meetings after Florida State won 12 in a row.

PREDICTION: Florida State 31, Louisville 23

