Florida State football vs. Syracuse: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As the only winless team in ACC play, Syracuse takes aim at Florida State, which is struggling in its own right, on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles have lost two in a row, both on the road, and now return home in hopes of handing the Orange their third straight defeat.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Florida State -10

Syracuse absorbed an early-season loss against mighty Clemson before rebounding to win a pair of games against non-ACC foes, but the last two outings have seen the Orange score a total of 30 points in defeats to North Carolina State and Pittsburgh. "Obviously, disappointing," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said after the loss to Pitt. "You don't take any pleasure in losing. I appreciate the effort. We need to regroup. Right now, everybody's job is in jeopardy. It's not fair to keep playing the same guys if the results don't change." The Seminoles have already played five ACC games, most recently a hard-fought 22-20 setback at Wake Forest. "That one hurt - big time," said coach Willie Taggart, whose job may be in jeopardy if Florida State doesn't turn things around.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (3-4, 0-3 ACC)

Quarterback Tommy DeVito has thrown 12 touchdowns on the season, but only one of those scoring strikes has come in ACC play. His numbers against Pitt (11-of-23, 101 yards, six sacks) were a big disappointment before Clayton Welch came on and threw two touchdowns to keep the game within reach. Trishton Jackson is the team's top receiving threat with 38 grabs, 575 yards and six touchdowns, while Moe Neal paces the squad in rushing (370 yards, three TDs).

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (3-4, 2-3)

The Seminoles had scored at least 24 points in every game before scuffling to 34 total points over the last two games. James Blackman threw for 280 yards and two scores in the loss to Wake Forest, while Cam Akers accumulated 199 total yards and two scores (one rushing, one receiving). Tamorrion Terry caught a TD pass - his sixth of the season and fifth in the last four games - and is already within two TDs of the eight he scored as a true freshman in 2018.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Syracuse TE Aaron Hackett has 16 catches and four touchdowns, but none of his grabs has gone for more than 14 yards.

2. Akers has lost a fumble in each of the last two games and has three lost fumbles on the year.

3. Syracuse QB Eric Dungey was injured in last year's matchup, paving the way for DeVito to guide the team to a 30-7 triumph.

PREDICTION: Florida State 30, Syracuse 22

