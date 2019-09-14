Florida State football vs. Virginia: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Deondre Francois #12 of the Florida State Seminoles throws a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 3, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia aims for its first 3-0 start since 2005 when it hosts Florida State on Saturday for an ACC clash. The Cavaliers have recorded only three wins in 18 meetings with the Seminoles.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Virginia -7.5

The Seminoles are off to an uninspiring start, having lost 36-31 to Boise State while escaping with a 45-44 overtime win against Louisiana-Monroe. "By no means were we happy with the way we played (against ULM)," Florida State coach Willie Taggart told reporters. "Guys know we can play better and know we have to play better, but we're going to appreciate the win and continue to move forward." Now they have to go on the road for the first time against a Virginia team that has played dominant defense in a pair of comfortable victories to start the season. The teams are meeting for the first time since 2014 and have not squared off at Virginia since 2010.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (1-1)

The Seminoles have produced on offense, averaging 38 points and 463.5 total yards, but the defense has left much to be desired. James Blackman has passed for 609 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions while Cam Akers has rushed for 309 yards in two games, so the offense hasn't been an issue. The defense, on the other hand, was picked apart for 621 total yards by Boise State and allowed 419 against ULM.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-0, 1-0 ACC)

Bryce Perkins has carried the load in the Cavaliers' first two contests, passing for 373 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while leading the team with 112 rushing yards. The defense and special teams may have helped obscure some offensive deficiencies, as Joe Reed scored on a 100-yard kickoff return and Nick Grant took back an interception 85 yards for a score in last week's 52-17 rout of William & Mary. Virginia ranks 14th in the nation in total defense thus far, having allowed just 228 total yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Perkins went over 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards for his career last week in just his 15th game - 16 fewer than Shawn Moore, who had been the fastest to reach those milestones in program history.

2. Blackman's six touchdown passes have gone to six different receivers while all four of Perkins' scoring tosses also have gone to different receivers.

3. Florida State is 8-for-8 in red-zone opportunities, with six touchdowns and two field goals.

PREDICTION: Virginia 37, Florida State 30

