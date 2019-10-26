Fresno State football vs. Colorado State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State Bulldogs are battling the Colorado State Rams at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California.
TV: ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bulldogs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Rams are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Rams are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight up win.
- COLD: Rams are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Rams are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Rams last 6 conference games.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Rams last 5 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rams last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
