Fresno State football vs. Colorado State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulldogs battle Rams

By Gracenote

Jorge Reyna #11 of the Fresno State Bulldogs rolls out of the pocket during the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State Bulldogs are battling the Colorado State Rams at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California.

TV: ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Bulldogs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Rams are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
  • COLD: Rams are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight up win.
  • COLD: Rams are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Rams are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Rams last 6 conference games.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Rams last 5 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rams last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.

