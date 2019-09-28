Fresno State football vs. New Mexico State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - The Fresno State Bulldogs are battling the New Mexico State Aggies at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
TV: FloFootball at 8 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bulldogs are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as a road underdog.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Aggies are 0-5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Aggies are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Aggies are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a road favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games on turf.
