Fresno State football vs. New Mexico State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulldogs battle Aggies

By Gracenote

Jorge Reyna #11 of the Fresno State Bulldogs rolls out of the pocket during the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - The Fresno State Bulldogs are battling the New Mexico State Aggies at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

TV: FloFootball at 8 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Bulldogs are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as a road underdog.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Aggies are 0-5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
  • COLD: Aggies are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Aggies are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a road favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games on turf.

