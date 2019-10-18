Fresno State football vs. UNLV: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State Bulldogs are battling the UNLV Rebels at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California.
TV: CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. Friday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bulldogs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Rebels are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games following a ATS win.
- COLD: Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Rebels last 6 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Rebels last 5 Friday games.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rebels last 5 games following a straight up win.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a home favorite.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.