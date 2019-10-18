College Football

Fresno State football vs. UNLV: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulldogs battle Rebels

By Gracenote

Jorge Reyna #11 of the Fresno State Bulldogs rolls out of the pocket during the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State Bulldogs are battling the UNLV Rebels at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California.

TV: CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. Friday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Bulldogs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Rebels are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games following a ATS win.
  • COLD: Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Rebels last 6 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Rebels last 5 Friday games.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rebels last 5 games following a straight up win.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a home favorite.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.