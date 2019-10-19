Georgia football vs. Kentucky: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

D'Andre Swift #7, George Pickens #1, and Dominick Blaylock #8 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate Swift's touchdown during the first half of a game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Sanford Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Athens,…

ATHENS, Ga. - The damage has been done for Georgia after its undefeated season crashed down in a double-overtime loss to South Carolina last week, and now the focus is not letting that upset defeat linger as the Bulldogs host Kentucky on Saturday. The Bulldogs dropped from third to 10th in the national rankings after the 20-17 loss to the Gamecocks, committing four turnovers and 60 yards in penalties as their winning streak against SEC East competition ended at 15 games.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Georgia -25

"I feel very confident in the leadership of this team that they'll respond the right way," Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters Monday. "They did that in the locker room (Saturday). And they'll handle that the right way." It was an uncharacteristically sloppy performance from junior quarterback Jake Fromm, who had not registered an interception before throwing three and also losing a fumble against the Gamecocks. The Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 24-20 home victory over Arkansas, as junior receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. rallied Kentucky from a 13-0 deficit in his first start with two rushing touchdowns and a passing score. "I was really pleased, I guess somewhat surprised in some ways, in the control and composure he had throughout the entire game," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops told reporters Monday, indicating junior starting quarterback Sawyer Smith still is slowed by wrist and shoulder injuries.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (3-3, 1-3 SEC)

Bowden shared SEC offensive player of the week honors after finishing with 274 yards of total offense against Arkansas, rushing 24 times for 196 and two scores while completing 7-of-11 passes for 78 yards. Redshirt freshman running back Kavosiey Smoke has rushed for a team-high three touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and senior receiver Ahmad Wagner is averaging 20.7 yards per reception with a team-best two scores. Sophomore safety Yusuf Corker recorded a career high-tying nine tackles for the second straight game, while junior linebacker Boogie Watson notched a sack to give him 10 1/2 for his career last time out.

ABOUT GEORGIA (5-1, 2-1)

Fromm set career highs for completions (28), attempts (51) and interceptions (three), falling to 0-5 lifetime in games when he attempts 30-plus passes. Georgia leads the SEC and ranks 16th nationally in rushing offense (237.2 yards per game), paced by junior running back D'Andre Swift, who is fourth in the SEC in rushing yards per game (95.5). Freshman receiver George Pickens set season highs with seven catches for 98 yards last week, while junior Demetris Robertson recorded a career-best five receptions with the Bulldogs for 51 yards and a score against South Carolina.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bowden leads the SEC and is sixth in FBS in all-purpose yards per game (149.3).

2. Georgia junior OL Justin Shaffer will miss the Kentucky game with a neck injury.

3. Kentucky junior P Max Duffy leads FBS in punting at 50.4 yards per attempt.

PREDICTION: Georgia 41, Kentucky 14

