Georgia Southern football vs. Coastal Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Eagles battle Chanticleers

By Gracenote

Justin Tomlin #17 of the Georgia Southern Eagles hands the ball to teammate Matt LaRoche #5 during the game against the Minnesota Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Gophers defeated the Eagles…

STATESBORO, Ga. - The Georgia Southern Eagles are battling the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

TV: ESPN3 at 3 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • COLD: Chanticleers are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 conference games.
  • COLD: Chanticleers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Chanticleers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog.
  • COLD: Chanticleers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games on grass.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Eagles last 5 games as an underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Chanticleers last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 10-1 in Chanticleers last 11 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 8-1 in Chanticleers last 9 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 7-1 in Eagles last 8 games on grass.

