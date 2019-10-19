Georgia Southern football vs. Coastal Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

STATESBORO, Ga. - The Georgia Southern Eagles are battling the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.
TV: ESPN3 at 3 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Chanticleers are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 conference games.
- COLD: Chanticleers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Chanticleers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Chanticleers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games on grass.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Eagles last 5 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Chanticleers last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 10-1 in Chanticleers last 11 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 8-1 in Chanticleers last 9 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 7-1 in Eagles last 8 games on grass.
