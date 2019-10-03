Georgia Southern football vs. South Alabama: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MOBILE, Ala. - The Georgia Southern Eagles are battling the South Alabama Jaguars at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
TV: ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. Thursday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Eagles are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Jaguars are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Jaguars are 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- COLD: Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Jaguars are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Eagles are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games on fieldturf.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Jaguars last 6 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Eagles last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Eagles last 5 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Eagles last 5 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Jaguars last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Jaguars last 4 games as an underdog.
