Georgia State football vs. Arkansas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Panthers are battling the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Red Wolves are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Red Wolves are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-5-3 ATS in their last 8 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up loss.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-4-2 ATS in their last 6 games on turf.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 8-0 in Panthers last 8 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 10-1 in Panthers last 11 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Panthers last 7 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Red Wolves last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Panthers last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
