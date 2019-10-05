College Football

Georgia State football vs. Arkansas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Panthers battle Red Wolves

By Gracenote

Cornelius McCoy #83 of the Georgia State Panthers celebrates in the end-zone with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter of the season opener at Neyland Stadium on August 31, 2019 in…

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Panthers are battling the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Red Wolves are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Red Wolves are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Panthers are 0-5-3 ATS in their last 8 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Panthers are 0-6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up loss.
  • COLD: Panthers are 0-4-2 ATS in their last 6 games on turf.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 8-0 in Panthers last 8 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 10-1 in Panthers last 11 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 6-1 in Panthers last 7 games as a home underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 6-1 in Red Wolves last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1 in Panthers last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

