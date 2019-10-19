Georgia State football vs. Army: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Panthers are battling the Army Black Knights at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Black Knights are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
- HOT: Black Knights are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on turf.
- HOT: Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-4-2 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Panthers last 4 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Black Knights last 4 vs. S-Belt.
- HOT: Over is 3-0-1 in Black Knights last 4 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 3-0-1 in Black Knights last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 8-1 in Panthers last 9 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 8-1 in Panthers last 9 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.